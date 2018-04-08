Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $8,396,000. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $48,505,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 705.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,023.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $119.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.91.

In related news, Director David K. Lenhardt acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $255,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,852. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,050.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

