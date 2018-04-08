Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $122.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens set a $140.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.91.

CASY stock opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,040.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $148,492.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,475.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $108,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,050.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

