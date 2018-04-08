Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,280.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Idex, Token Store and Bitexpo. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $23,280.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00675471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00173833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050110 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,675,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bitexpo, Idex, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

