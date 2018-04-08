EntreMed, Inc. (CASI) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,845,673.42 in Stock

EntreMed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II bought 3,086,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $9,845,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CASI stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. EntreMed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). equities analysts predict that EntreMed, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EntreMed in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EntreMed in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EntreMed by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EntreMed by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 187,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EntreMed by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EntreMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised EntreMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/casi-pharmaceuticals-inc-casi-major-shareholder-china-growth-fund-idg-accel-ii-buys-3086418-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About EntreMed

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

Receive News & Ratings for EntreMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EntreMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.