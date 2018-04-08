Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) and Catasys (CATS) Financial Analysis

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) and Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Caladrius Biosciences and Catasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Catasys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.01%. Catasys has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Catasys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Catasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 1.38 $22.97 million ($1.78) -2.85 Catasys $7.72 million 9.64 -$13.60 million ($0.85) -5.51

Caladrius Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Catasys. Catasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Catasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -62.53% -38.56% Catasys -176.29% N/A -201.38%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catasys has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.2% of Catasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats Catasys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs. This therapy is based on a platform technology for immunomodulation. The Company is focused on commencing The Sanford Project: T-Rex Study, a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to evaluate its Treg product candidate, CLBS03, in adolescents with recent onset T1D. The Company plans to develop its product candidate, CLBS12, in Japan, which is an autologous therapy that derives its cells from peripheral blood through apheresis.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

