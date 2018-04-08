Catcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $171.00 (CRYPTO:CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Catcoin has a total market capitalization of $138,667.00 and $171.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catcoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Catcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002060 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,366,000 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org.

Catcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Catcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

