Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.75. 57,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,008. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,570.13, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.09. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cavco Industries news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $1,207,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,525 shares in the company, valued at $89,769,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,062,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,525 shares in the company, valued at $90,482,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

