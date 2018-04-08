CBTX, Inc (CBTX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

CBTX, Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. CBTX has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $758.60 and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc is a bank holding company for Community Bank of Texas, N.A., offering commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. The Bank operates 18 branches located in the Houston market and its Beaumont market presence includes 15 branches.

