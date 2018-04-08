CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CDK Global in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CDK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.49. 920,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,294. The stock has a market cap of $8,650.77, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.94 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 5,261.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

