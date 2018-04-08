CECO Environmental (CECE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.01

Media headlines about CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CECO Environmental earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9530423953936 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 124,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,343. The stock has a market cap of $161.18, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ceco-environmental-cece-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-01.html.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.