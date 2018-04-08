Celadon Group (CGI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8875877248084 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Celadon Group stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading hours on Friday. Celadon Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

