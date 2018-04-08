Intrust Bank NA Has $1.03 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Celgene by 4,290.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,071,000 after buying an additional 8,217,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Celgene by 1,489.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after buying an additional 1,787,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after buying an additional 1,610,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after buying an additional 1,546,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 785.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 1,038,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

CELG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $66,823.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

