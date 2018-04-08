Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Celgene worth $326,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,395,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Celgene by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $887,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CELG. Vetr raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66,823.28, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

