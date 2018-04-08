Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cellcom Israel (CEL) Share Price

News coverage about Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellcom Israel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9154744827888 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

NYSE:CEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,250. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $675.99, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

