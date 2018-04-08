Celsion (CLSN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Celsion has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $39.65, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Celsion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

