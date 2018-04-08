Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,356 Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,626,247,000 after buying an additional 1,234,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after buying an additional 2,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Honeywell by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 714,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Honeywell by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,523 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Honeywell in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

NYSE:HON traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell has a 52-week low of $122.40 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

