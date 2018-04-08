Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Dev from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Dev presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Dev has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $4,838.79, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Centennial Resource Dev had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Dev will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Dev news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Dev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,208,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 2,207,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,981,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 227,753 shares during the period. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Dev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,767,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 269,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Dev

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

