Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Houston Lighting & Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Houston Lighting & Power stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 5,287,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,763.30, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Houston Lighting & Power has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Houston Lighting & Power had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Houston Lighting & Power’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $108,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $27,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,894 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 59,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,550,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,959,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 268,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Houston Lighting & Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

