Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

CENT opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,213.80, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $427,484.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542 shares in the company, valued at $20,037.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Machek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,016 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

