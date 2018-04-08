Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 489,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

