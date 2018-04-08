Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Stock Price

News articles about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7739228037227 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

CRNT stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.92, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ceragon-networks-crnt-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-04-updated-updated.html.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.