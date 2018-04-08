Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 1,117 JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $1,913,795.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $109.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $383,967.56, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cerebellum-gp-llc-purchases-shares-of-1117-jpmorgan-chase-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.