Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceres earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7712121283092 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CERE remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. 182,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,868. Ceres has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

About Ceres

Ceres, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company that develops and markets seeds and traits to produce crops for feed, forages, sugar and other markets. The Company uses a combination of plant breeding, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop seed products and biotechnology traits. Its Forage sorghum seeds are used for growing feed for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle.

