Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 35,158 New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of New Residential Inv in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of New Residential Inv in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Inv by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 180,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Inv by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 600,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Inv by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of New Residential Inv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Inv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

New Residential Inv stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. New Residential Inv has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5,526.07, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Inv had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts expect that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. New Residential Inv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/certified-advisory-corp-purchases-shares-of-35158-new-residential-investment-corp-nrz-updated-updated.html.

About New Residential Inv

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.