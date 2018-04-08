CGI Group Inc (GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Group Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CGI Group from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on CGI Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI Group from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI Group from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of GIB.A traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$76.26. 963,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI Group has a 1-year low of C$61.73 and a 1-year high of C$77.22.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

