ChainCoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:CHC)

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One ChainCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1,631.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.04304200 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003730 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012450 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007124 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00063327 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,005,301 coins and its circulating supply is 14,975,603 coins. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling ChainCoin

ChainCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

