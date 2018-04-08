Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Charles Schwab to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $8.62 billion $2.35 billion 30.55 Charles Schwab Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.88

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Charles Schwab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 27.32% 16.03% 1.04% Charles Schwab Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charles Schwab and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 1 6 8 0 2.47 Charles Schwab Competitors 318 1364 1430 67 2.39

Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $54.77, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Charles Schwab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab’s rivals have a beta of 8.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Charles Schwab pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles Schwab has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

