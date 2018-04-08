BidaskClub Upgrades Chart Industries (GTLS) to “Buy”

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $59.55 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,912.20, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.19 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 924,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $13,381,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,044,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $8,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

