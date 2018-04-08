Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $5,306,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $105,230.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $290,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,225 shares of company stock valued at $50,239,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $70,487.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

