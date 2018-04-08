Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,132.98, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

