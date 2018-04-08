Chemung Financial (CHMG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemung Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9426412632272 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $220.44, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $55,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,216 shares in the company, valued at $891,929.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Swan sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $254,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

