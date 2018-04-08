Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Welch Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 40,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $224,053.58, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.52 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

