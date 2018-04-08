Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Chimera Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3,279.15, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $157.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.01 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

