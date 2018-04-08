China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8503691609035 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. HSBC raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,649. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186,900.22, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $1.0082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

