China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,702. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $48,630.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/china-shenhua-energy-csuay-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

