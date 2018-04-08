China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) vs. VEON (VEON) Financial Analysis

VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

VEON has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are held by institutional investors. 77.5% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) does not pay a dividend. VEON pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VEON and China Unicom (Hong Kong), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 3 2 0 2.40 China Unicom (Hong Kong) 1 2 4 0 2.43

VEON currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.55%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than China Unicom (Hong Kong).

Profitability

This table compares VEON and China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON -5.66% -7.68% -1.79% China Unicom (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VEON and China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $9.47 billion 0.50 -$483.00 million $0.06 44.67 China Unicom (Hong Kong) $40.68 billion 0.96 $270.54 million $0.11 115.55

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Unicom (Hong Kong), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Unicom (Hong Kong) beats VEON on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services. Its fixed-line businesses include broadband and Internet networks businesses, among others. The Company’s subsidiaries include CUCL, China Unicom Global Limited and China Unicom (Europe) Operations Limited.

