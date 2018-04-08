Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) EVP Sells $1,673,622.09 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $1,673,622.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,850.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PXD opened at $168.13 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,364.96, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $185.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

