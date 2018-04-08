Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,678,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,771 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 11,835,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,472,000 after acquiring an additional 697,702 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 887,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,653,000 after buying an additional 564,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,206,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,057,000 after buying an additional 435,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 892,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,482,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,009.68, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $131.14 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

In other Chubb news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/chubb-ltd-cb-holdings-increased-by-hm-payson-co-updated-updated.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.