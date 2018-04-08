Cigna (CI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Cigna (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Cigna by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 8,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.37.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,116,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,947.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total value of $43,604.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41,053.23, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Cigna has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

