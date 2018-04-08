Cimarex Energy (XEC) Stake Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cimarex Energy worth $38,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,966.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.74 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

