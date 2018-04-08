Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11,978.57, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.84. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

