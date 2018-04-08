Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Cinemark by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cinemark by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

CNK opened at $39.13 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,568.01, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

