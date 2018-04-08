Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $162.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $166.74 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17,787.99, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

