Citigroup (C) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research note released on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NYSE:C opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176,306.52, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

