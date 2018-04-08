Citigroup (C) Shares Bought by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997,928 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 6.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Citigroup worth $736,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,752,000 after buying an additional 817,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,343,000 after buying an additional 1,091,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,606,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,519,000 after buying an additional 221,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,194,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,123,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $180,470.03, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.69.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

