Sirius XM (SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,790,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,879,357. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,612,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,824,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,702,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,210,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

