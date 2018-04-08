Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann cut Enbridge Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE EEP opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3,203.13, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.68%. analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/citigroup-lowers-enbridge-energy-partners-eep-price-target-to-10-00-updated.html.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.