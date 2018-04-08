Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stake Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 63,856 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 486,421 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,306 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total value of $243,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 163,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $424,348.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,113,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,622.54, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

