City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $702,802.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $884.49 and a 12 month high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/city-holding-co-increases-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-updated-updated.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.