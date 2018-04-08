City Office REIT (CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will post $31.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.71 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $142.61 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.26 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 2.74%. City Office REIT’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on City Office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

CIO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 240,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,586. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.72, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

City Office REIT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,075.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,706,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 548,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 491,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,769 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/city-office-reit-cio-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-31-14-million.html.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc(NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2017, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.2 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.